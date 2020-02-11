Shayna Baszler Makes WWE RAW Debut By Attacking Becky Lynch

Shayna Baszler has made her debut on WWE RAW and did so in a big way.

The former NXT Women’s Champion appeared on Monday’s episode of RAW in Ontario, CA at the Toyota Arena on the USA Network by attacking Becky Lynch, who made her latest title defense as RAW Women’s Champion against Asuka.

The segment ended when Baszler bit the back of the neck of Lynch and they did some fake blood to make it more real.

? SHAYNA CAME TO PLAY. ?@QoSBaszler is on #Raw making a STATEMENT at the expense of @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/YWadnRnNpB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2020

Baszler’s appearance on this show and her now being a full-time star on RAW has been reported about over the last week.

This has been expected for quite some time but her move to the main roster had been delayed. However, Dave Meltzer noted last week that her being moved is something that has been planned for probably close to a year.

Baszler entered into the Women’s Royal Rumble Match as a surprise entrant last month.

The belief is that Baszler will challenge Lynch for the RAW Women’s Title at WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium that will air on the WWE Network.

Ronda Rousey Reacts To Shayna Baszler’s Royal Rumble Performance (Video)