Shayna Baszler Misses Gritty Energy Of NXT, But Was Ready To Move On

Shayna Baszler ruled the women’s division for a long stretch of NXT’s recent history.

Aside from her singles accomplishments, Baszler was NXT Women’s Champion for over a year during her second reign as champion. That came to a halt when she was dethroned by Rhea Ripley.

Earlier this year after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, WWE decided to move her to the Monday Night RAW brand permanently.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion did an interview with Kayla Braxton on her IGTV series where she admitted that she does miss a part of NXT.

“When you watch Monday, Wednesday, Fridays, there’s a certain aura, energy, that each show kind of specifically has on its own. There is this kind of gritty energy that NXT has, you know, and it is something that I miss.

But I ruled that division and so it was time to move on. If you want to keep fresh, you gotta do stuff like that, even if it seems like it sucks. It’s like graduating high school. It sucked kind of, but you have to do it.”

Baszler is one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Nia Jax. she also wrestled then-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax On Coexisting As Champions