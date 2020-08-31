Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax On Coexisting As Champions

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have commented on their WWE Women’s Tag Team victory following their bout on Sunday night’s Payback event.

The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions weren’t shy in demonstrating there is friction between them. This was evident during the photoshoot, which saw both women appear to aggravate the other whilst posing with their new gold. However, it was stressed that if they can coexist as champions, then the WWE Universe can expect a long title reign.

During the shoot, Shayna Baszler revealed how she and Nia Jax have struck up a deal to ensure they keep the belts.

“We made a deal,” Baszler stated, “and as long as she keeps her end of the deal, we’re going to reign forever.” When asked what the deal was, Baszler commented, “I help her do this, she gets off my back.”

Nia Jax then sarcastically shared how “Yeah, we got a deal. For sure, trust me. Partner,” before giving Baszler a shove as Baszler told her to leave her alone.

WWE also shared a post-match video of former champions Bayley and Sasha Banks. When asked for a reaction or comment on their title loss, both women walked away without saying a word.