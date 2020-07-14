Shayna Baszler Returns On WWE RAW

Shayna Baszler has made her return to WWE television.

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion did so during Monday’s episode of RAW when she interrupted WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth and Akira Tozawa. The two stars were slated to take part in a title match, but Baszler took out Tozawa’s ninjas.

She allowed Tozawa and Truth to leave the ring. This led to her cutting a promo about how she’s been patient and has allowed everyone on the show to have their fun, which ends now because she’s done.

Baszler sent a warning to all the weak-minded women’s champions who were running around fooling themselves with the delusion that they are in control. She stated that the limbs and terror left in her wake are a distant memory. Now, she’s back to remind them of the reality, which is her.

Baszler sent out the following message on her official Twitter account after the segment:

Baszler has been absent since the May 18 RAW episode where she beat Natalya in the Submission Match. It’s been reported that McMahon pulled her from TV because he had “soured” on Baszler.

The only thing you see, you know it's gonna be…the #QueenofSpades is here on #WWERaw!@QoSBaszler just issued a WARNING! pic.twitter.com/Z3k5sfAiw4 — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020

