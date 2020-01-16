Sheamus Considered Retiring During His Hiatus From WWE

WWE stars in the UK to celebrate the company finding its new home in the nation – BT Sport. Sheamus was also among the WWE stars present in the UK to celebrate WWE’s new British home, and while there he talked to Sportskeeda and revealed some interesting information about his thoughts during his WWE hiatus.

“It’s something that’s always in the back of your mind. It’s no secret that I had a couple of issues physically, a few injuries because it is physical what we do,” Sheamus said. “And then my style as well, it trebles that, you know? There were a couple of times when I thought, ‘Will I make it back in there?’ Especially when I got a concussion in that match after WrestleMania.”

Sheamus said that he used the time off really well and went to physiotherapy, boxing, kickboxing, lost 40 lbs and got himself in the best shape possible. “I feel better, look better, and I’ve never been hungrier to get back in the ring. For me, the first ten years were just a warm-up. This is the real deal now. I’m just starting, mate. I’m telling you, my body feels amazing. I feel better at 42 than I did at 32.”

On the SmackDown after WrestleMania 35, Sheamus suffered a concussion in a six-man tag team match with The New Day. This marked the end of The Bar as Cesaro was drafted to Raw a few weeks later because Sheamus had to take time off.

Sheamus returned to WWE on the January 3 episode of Friday Night SmackDown where he first appeared to save Shorty G from an attack by The Revival, only to deliver a Brogue Kick to Shorty G moments later. Sheamus would face Andrade at the launch party and make his unofficial return to the ring in nine months.