Sheamus Discusses Why The Bar Split Up

WWE Superstar Sheamus has discussed why his tag team with Cesaro, The Bar, was split up. Speaking with Cultaholic while promoting WWE’s move to BT Sport in the United Kingdom, Sheamus shared how the team had achieved all they could do as a team, leaving them without much new territory to explore.

“Well, me and Cesaro have achieved everything there is to do. We’re five-time tag champs; I think The Bar is something, it’s like, we have cemented our legacies as The Bar. We can always go back to that. I think when we do, it will be massive. But we’re both on a bit of a singles journey at the moment, and there’s still a lot I want to achieve as a singles guy. Obviously, the Intercontinental title is the one I still haven’t won, so that’s all I really care about right now.”

Sheamus’ Hiatus

Sheamus recently returned to in-ring action following a lengthy hiatus. During that time away from the ring, he considered retiring from wrestling, admitting how “It’s something that’s always in the back of your mind. It’s no secret that I had a couple of issues physically, a few injuries because it is physical what we do,” Sheamus said. “And then my style as well, it trebles that, you know? There were a couple of times when I thought, ‘Will I make it back in there?’”

He will be competing against Shorty G this Sunday at Royal Rumble. The event takes place from the Minute Mark Park in Houston, Texas.

