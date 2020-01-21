Sheamus Has High Praise For NXT UK Superstar

WWE Superstar Sheamus has given high praise to one of WWE NXT UK’s top talents. Speaking with GiveMeSport, the multiple-time champion pointed to fellow Irishman Jordan Devlin as a name the WWE Universe should familiarize themselves with.

“Jordan [Devlin]’s great, a lovely fella. He’s busting his ass and making a name for himself in the UK. But people all over the world and in the states are going to see his match [vs Tyler Bate at TakeOver].”

Sheamus continued, “He’s trained by Finn Balor [Fergal Devitt]. He’s got a great background, great fundamentals. As long as he takes care of his body he’ll have a long career. He’s still very young. Stay the course, stay injury-free and there’s no reason he can’t be in the states full-time.”

Earlier this month, Devlin competed against Mustache Mountain’s Tyler Bate during NXT UK’s recent TakeOver: Blackpool II event. Despite his best efforts, Devlin would eventually lose to Bate following a highly competitive matchup.

During his extended hiatus away from the ring, it turns out the Superstar had actually contemplated retiring from in-ring action. He admitted how the idea of it is “something that’s always in the back of your mind.” Despite these thoughts, however, Sheamus recently returned to WWE programming, sporting an old-school look.