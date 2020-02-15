Sheamus Is Focused On Winning The Intercontinental Championship

SmackDown Superstar Sheamus has declared his interest in winning the Intercontinental Championship, stressing how focused he is now he has returned to WWE.

SmackDown Superstar Sheamus has restated his interest in claiming the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Sheamus has shared his desire in the past. The Intercontinental championship is the only one to have eluded Sheamus during his tenure in WWE. If he were to win the Intercontinental champion, the victory would see him become a WWE Grand Slam champion.

“I’m really focused now as well. I know what I want to do,” Sheamus told CTV News. “The Intercontinental Championship is the only title that I haven’t won in WWE. There are a lot of things I’m not happy about. My first run as WWE Champion, etc, etc, and I want to come back and prove that I have another 10 years left in me, I have a lot more to win, a lot more to achieve.”

Sheamus recently returned to WWE following an extended hiatus from the company. He defeated Shorty G during the pre-show of WWE’s January pay-per-view, Royal Rumble.

On last night’s episode of SmackDown, “The Celtic Warrior” took on both Shorty G and Apollo Crews in a handicap match. Despite having the odds stacked against him, Sheamus was still able to emerge victorious following a Brogue Kick to Crews.

If Sheamus is able to leverage himself into the Intercontinental Championship picture, he would have to face off against the current titleholder, Braun Strowman.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to SEScoops.