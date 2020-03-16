Sheamus On Being Skeptical About Part-Time Champions

A lot of people disliked the idea of taking the Universal Championship from Bray Wyatt and putting it on Goldberg and it appears that WWE star Sheamus is not a fan of it either.

The former WWE Champion was in Ireland last week where he talked to media and discussed things like the upcoming WrestleMania 36 event and more.

Talking about the company’s decision of putting the world title on the 53-year-old star, Sheamus said that he is always skeptical about the champions who just pop up once in a blue moon and it’s important to have a full-time champion:

“I’m always skeptical about champions who just pop up once in a blue moon, like once every six months, or once every year,” Sheamus said. “I think it’s important to have your champion on every week, that’s how I grew up watching WWE that’s how I see it.”

Though later in the interview, the former Champion revealed that the WrestleMania match he is looking forward to is between the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

WrestleMania is scheduled to take place from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 5, 2020, but there is a possibility of Tampa officials cancelling the show if the coronavirus situation remains the same.