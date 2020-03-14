Sheamus On Wanting The Intercontinental Championship, Sami Zayn

SmackDown Superstar Sheamus has addressed his Intercontinental Championship goals, the current champion Sami Zayn, and whether it matters who his opponent is for the belt.

SmackDown Superstar Sheamus has been open about his intentions to claim the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Doing so would see the ‘Celtic Warrior’ become a Grand Slam champion within the company.

Speaking with Sportskeeda, Sheamus was asked about his Intercontinental Championship ambitions. He also spoke about the current champion Sami Zayn, and whether it matters to him who he stands across when it comes to that belt.

When asked if he still wanted the title, Sheamus responded “Of course. That’s the only thing I want to do. At the moment, I set one goal at a time, and the one title that’s missing from my cabinet is the Intercontinental Title – so the goal right now is to win the Intercontinental Championship. I don’t care about anything else. That’s all I’m focused on.”

He shared how he can’t take anything away from Sami Zayn and his accomplishment. Sheamus joked how Zayn is 48-years-old and, “for someone who’s 48 years old and still doing this, it’s an incredible feat, you know?”

Sheamus On Choosing An Opponent

But what if it isn’t Zayn he faces if he’s able to secure a championship opportunity? Sheamus explained his opponent doesn’t matter to him, only the gold.

“Dunno, mate, I don’t… That’s all I care about right now, that’s what I’m focused on. The other things would be like an appetiser, do know what I’m saying? As of right now, I’m not really in a storyline, I just kind of finished one with Shorty G and Apollo Crews, and there’s only three weeks to ‘Mania, so it would definitely be Sami Zayn. If Cesaro had won that, Cesaro vs Sheamus at WrestleMania would have been incredible.”

At the time of writing, Sheamus does not have a WrestleMania 36 matchup.