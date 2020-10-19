Sheamus Reflects On Jeff Hardy Feud, Possible Drew McIntyre Rivalry

Raw Superstar Sheamus has reflected on his recent SmackDown feud with Jeff Hardy during a recent interview with SI.com.

Sheamus revealed how his storyline with Hardy “hit so many raw nerves” before calling the personal story one of his all-time favorite feuds.

“That was very, very personal, and it’s one of my favorite feuds in my career. For me, the pandemic has really given me a chance to be who I really am. I’ve never been afraid of cutting to the bone and saying things that put people in an uproar. The match with Jeff at the end, the barroom, that brought out this new shady side of Sheamus.”

Now a member of WWE’s red brand, Sheamus turned his attention to Raw’s roster. In particular, he pointed to the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. Regarding a potential match with the champion, Sheamus promised how, if it does happen, McIntyre will quickly remember “how hard I hit.”

Sheamus confessed he isn’t aware of Raw’s landscape since being drafted. However, he has heard rumblings about a feud between himself and McIntyre.

“If it does happen, I feel sorry for Drew. He’s going to remember very, very quickly how hard I hit. I’m worried I’ll hit him so hard that he’ll just turn to dust. He’s my friend, I don’t want to do that to him,” Sheamus said. “He’s been messing around with these American wrestlers for so long, tippy-tappying around the ring, but one shot from me will make him realize how easy he’s had it before I got there.”

Sheamus was recently drafted to Raw as part of the 2020 WWE Draft.