Monday, October 19, 2020

Sheamus Reflects On Jeff Hardy Feud, Possible Drew McIntyre Rivalry

Raw Superstar Sheamus has reflected on his recent SmackDown feud with Jeff Hardy before speculating on a feud against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

By Steve Russell
Photo Credit: WWE.com

Raw Superstar Sheamus has reflected on his recent SmackDown feud with Jeff Hardy during a recent interview with SI.com.

Sheamus revealed how his storyline with Hardy “hit so many raw nerves” before calling the personal story one of his all-time favorite feuds.

- Advertisement -

“That was very, very personal, and it’s one of my favorite feuds in my career. For me, the pandemic has really given me a chance to be who I really am. I’ve never been afraid of cutting to the bone and saying things that put people in an uproar. The match with Jeff at the end, the barroom, that brought out this new shady side of Sheamus.”

Now a member of WWE’s red brand, Sheamus turned his attention to Raw’s roster. In particular, he pointed to the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. Regarding a potential match with the champion, Sheamus promised how, if it does happen, McIntyre will quickly remember “how hard I hit.”

Sheamus confessed he isn’t aware of Raw’s landscape since being drafted. However, he has heard rumblings about a feud between himself and McIntyre.

“If it does happen, I feel sorry for Drew. He’s going to remember very, very quickly how hard I hit. I’m worried I’ll hit him so hard that he’ll just turn to dust. He’s my friend, I don’t want to do that to him,” Sheamus said. “He’s been messing around with these American wrestlers for so long, tippy-tappying around the ring, but one shot from me will make him realize how easy he’s had it before I got there.”

Sheamus was recently drafted to Raw as part of the 2020 WWE Draft.

ViaSI.com

Trending Articles

NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Final

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's thirtieth G1 Climax tournament is almost over! Who will be the victor in the main event and etch their...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Was Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch decided to visit friends at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event.  This episode marked the season 2 premiere...
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Talks Negotiations With Triple H As a Talent and COO

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast.
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette To Tony Khan: “I’m The Only One That’ll Tell You The Truth Because I Don’t Want a Job”

Former WWE, TNA and WCW personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Tony Khan and AEW on the Drive Thru podcast. Cornette is extremely vocal about...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mark Henry Tells Today’s Performers To Stop “Prostituting” Moves

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently commented on the perceived 'spot battle' nature...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Sheamus Reflects On Jeff Hardy Feud, Possible Drew McIntyre Rivalry

Raw Superstar Sheamus has reflected on his recent SmackDown feud with Jeff Hardy during a recent interview with SI.com.
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Announces Card for Power Struggle 2020 on November 7th

Following the ending of the G1 Climax 30 tournament yesterday, NJPW is moving forward with the Power Struggle tour. The live-streamed events...
Read more
Wrestling News

Daniel Bryan Talks Wanting to Face “The Best” in WWE, Having Less Mobility

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan appeared on Talking Smack after this Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX. The 'Yes' man discussed a number...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Confirms That Wrestle Kingdom 15 Will Be a Two Night Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed at the G1 Climax final that next year's Wrestle Kingdom will be a two night event.
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Touts AEW’s Success in The UK

AEW EVP and Star Cody Rhodes recently tweeted an infographic with some of the company's major stats in the United Kingdom.
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Talks Negotiations With Triple H As a Talent and COO

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast.
Read more
AEW

Arn Anderson Says That FTR Could End Up The “Greatest Tag Team Ever”

Former WWE Agent and AEW on-screen Coach Arn Anderson recently discussed the FTR tag team on the ARN podcast.
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Final

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's thirtieth G1 Climax tournament is almost over! Who will be the victor in the main event and etch their...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Was Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch decided to visit friends at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event.  This episode marked the season 2 premiere...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette To Tony Khan: “I’m The Only One That’ll Tell You The Truth Because I Don’t Want a Job”

Former WWE, TNA and WCW personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Tony Khan and AEW on the Drive Thru podcast. Cornette is extremely vocal about...
Read more
AEW

Update On AEW’s “Blood & Guts” Match

Before the pandemic hit, AEW had planned a "Blood & Guts" match for a special episode of Dynamite. The match was supposed...
Read more
AEW

Ben Carter Headed To WWE After Receiving Interest From AEW

Ben Carter has had a very eventful last couple of months. He made his AEW debut in September, competing on an episode...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC