Sheamus Reflects On Jeff Hardy Rivalry, Being Hated

SmackDown Superstar Sheamus has reflected on his recent feud with Jeff Hardy. In an interview with Corey Graves on WWE’s podcast After the Bell, Sheamus opened up about the backlash he received over their rivalry.

He noted how “a lot of people really hate me right now” before stressing how he and Hardy are both ultimately portraying characters on TV. Sheamus explained how his job relies on him being hated and that he thrives in that situation.

Sheamus conceded that although he has a unique look, when it came to his promo abilities there was a lot to improve on. He shared how during his time in The Bar with Cesaro the pressure was lessened as they shared promo time.

“When I first started, the aggression part of the ring has always been easy for me. I always felt the promos in the ring was where I wasn’t sure where I needed to be,” Sheamus confessed. “I would trip over things I have to say because I have to get this promo out exactly right. It held me back quite a bit in my career.”

The SmackDown Superstar revealed he has been enjoying working with Jeff Hardy. This is primarily because it has allowed his character to “play with words.”

Sheamus explained he enjoyed watching the reaction to his promos, especially on social media. He added how the more people hate him, the more he enjoys “sticking a knife” into Jeff Hardy to further their feud.