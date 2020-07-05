Sheamus Reveals AEW Star Who Helped Him Get Ahead in WWE

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently appeared on After The Bell w/Corey Graves. The Irish Superstar would discuss a number of topics from his lengthy career; including training with Triple H and the AEW star that helped him get ahead in WWE.

“One guy I love to work with, more than anybody? And the one guy who actually was the reason that I was fast tracked from the ECW roster to RAW? It was Goldust” Sheamus began on the podcast.

Sheamus on ECW Feud

“We had this feud in ECW, we just had chemistry right away” Sheamus continued. “And he was so open to everything, it was just awesome. I think about the last match we had to end the feud was the main event of ECW. I think that was like after a couple of weeks? It just got fast-tracked, everybody was into it.”

Sheamus then discussed how the feud with Goldust would help him get onto Monday Night RAW early in his main roster run for a shot at then WWE Champion John Cena. “It was a hard hitting fight, but it was fun. And he really really fast tracked me inside the ring to getting on to RAW, then going into that programme with John [Cena]. I think even John talked with him at one stage? Because I think John and Randy [Orton] had their programme for months and months, they were feuding for a long time.”

