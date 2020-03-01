Shelton Benjamin On Why He Left WWE In 2010

Shelton Benjamin reveals it was WWE who let him go in 2010

Shelton Benjamin’s original WWE run lasted for almost a decade. He started with the company in 2000 and lived through the eras of Brock Lesnar and John Cena but his tenure ended abruptly in 2010.

The former US Champion recently sat down with Lilian Garcia for Chasing Glory podcast, where he talked about a number of things like his start in the promotion and more.

Talking about his departure from the company in 2010, Shelton revealed that it wasn’t him who chose to leave the promotion and the officials let him go instead:

“Me and WWE had a difference in opinion, I wanted to keep my job, and they had a different opinion. Honestly, I was so frustrated by the time I left, that I felt like I was constantly trying to prove myself, as a Superstar, and as a performer.

It got to the point where I was coming to work and my heart just wasn’t in it.” recalled Benjamin. “It was almost like my spirit was broken because I felt like every time I had something going for me, it was taken away, somehow or another.”

Shelton went on to explain how he needed to work on certain aspects of his character but WWE wasn’t helping him and he felt miserable while coming to work.

After leaving WWE, Shelton Benjamin started wrestling in the independent circuit. He competed for promotions such as ROH, NJPW and Pro Wrestling Noah before making his return to the company in 2017.