Shelton Benjamin Reflects On His Friendship With Brock Lesnar

RAW Superstar Shelton Benjamin has reflected on his long-time friendship with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, sharing how the two first became friends and training partners.

RAW Superstar Shelton Benjamin has opened up about his long-time friendship with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Joining Lilian Garcia on her podcast Chasing Glory, he detailed how he first met Lesnar and how the two became friends and training partners.

Reflecting on his senior year, Benjamin recalled seeing Lesnar at an amateur wrestling tournament. Whereas Benjamin ended up losing his match, taking third place, Lesnar wound up winning the tournament. He remembered his first impression on seeing “The Beast Incarnate,” sharing “when you see Brock it’s like, ‘holy cow.’ [University of] Minnesota coaches swarmed him…”

“I was a heavyweight. Even though I was a small heavyweight, I was a heavyweight all through high school and college, so basically me and Brock were in the same weight class,” Benjamin explained.

“So basically, when Brock finally transferred in, I had stayed on as a coach/I still had another year of my scholarship so I was a coach/sparring partner – so there were only two guys that could give Brock a match in practice, but there was only one full-time guy. So for about, anywhere from three to four hours a day, like with practice, me and Brock would just go at it.”

Shelton Benjamin’s Finer Points

Benjamin then recalled their training routine, noting how the first time they wrestled, he went to grab onto Lesnar’s leg. Lesnar would react by thrusting his hip and sending Benjamin flying “halfway across the room.”

Benjamin knew at that point that he would have to help Lesnar refine his technique and teach him the “finer points.” Thankfully, Lesnar was ready to learn. Benjamin shared how he was like a sponge from day one. He stressed how some days he would be able to wrestle and wouldn’t be able to do anything to Lesnar. Other days Lesnar wouldn’t be able to successfully wrestle him. He then noted how there were occasions where, for two and a half hours, they were “two bulls locking horns, but that was my life and I loved it.”

WWE recently referenced their long-term friendship during January’s Royal Rumble event. Shelton Benjamin would be eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

H/T to WrestleZone for the transcription.