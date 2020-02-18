Shelton Benjamin Reveals He Has Signed New WWE Contract

Shelton Benjamin discusses not being used on WWE TV and more

Shelton Benjamin hasn’t been used very much on WWE programming recently but it appears that this hasn’t discouraged the former US Champion and he is hopeful about his future because he has signed a new contract with the company.

The Raw star recently appeared on the Chasing Glory podcast of former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia to talk about his wrestling career in detail.

Before the interview started, Benjamin claimed that he was reluctant to do it because he hasn’t been doing much and admitted that it’s frustrating for him:

“I was reluctant because I always like to put my best foot forward,” Benjamin said. “I like to be in the mix. I like to be producing. I like to inspire people. Lately, I haven’t been doing much as far as on-air with the WWE. For me, it’s just frustrating.”

Though continuing on the topic, Shelton revealed that he has just signed a new deal with the company: Yes, I just re-signed another multi-year deal with the WWE, so, I’ll be here for a little while.”

Shelton Benjamin officially re-signed with WWE in August 2017 but he hasn’t done much since then and the former Champion has been making sporadic appearances on WWE programming in recent times.

There is no word on the length of his new contract but it’s likely in the same line as the other WWE superstars who have recently signed 5 year deals with WWE like Lana, Randy Orton and more.

You can check out the episode of Chasing Glory featuring the WWE star below:

Quotes via WrestlingInc