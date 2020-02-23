Shinsuke Nakamura Shares Injury Update

Shinsuke Nakamura got banged up in his latest match.

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown in Glendale, AZ at the Gila River Arena on FOX, WWE booked a Symphony of Destruction Match, which featured guitars, drums, a piano, and other instruments around the ring in order for stars to use as weapons during the match.

The contest saw Nakamura and Cesaro take on Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman and Elias with the babyfaces going over.

The finish was Strowman standing on the announce table and hitting his powerslam finisher to Nakamura on the piano, picking up the pinfall victory.

Fans picked up online that Nakamura’s head caught the end of the piano and was bleeding as a result. After the match, WWE’s medical team checked on Nakamura but no update on his status was given on the show or WWE’s website.

After the show, Nakamura posted photos of WWE’s medical team taking care of the wound. He wrote the following in the caption:

“Don’t worry. I’m a tough. But, the piano was toughest. [Braun Strowman] and I couldn’t beat it.”

You can watch some footage of the match here and the spot can be seen near the end of the video.

