Shotzi Blackheart Recovers Stolen Car, Gear And Helmet (Video)

NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart unfortunately recently had her car stolen. Her car contained not only wrestling gear but also the recognizable helmet she wears during her ring entrance.

In a recent video Shotzi Blackheart uploaded to her YouTube account, she drove to where police have recovered her car. She is accompanied by fellow NXT Superstar Jake Atlas. Thankfully, her possessions—including the helmet which holds sentimental value to Blackheart—were all recovered without issue.

- Advertisement -

In the video, Blackheart is dressed in her wrestling gear and holding a toothbrush. She explained she was preparing to wrestle when she got the call that her car had been found. The video then details their journey towards the police as her nervous excitement grows.

Holding a toothbrush throughout, Blackheart inspects the car with the police. She explained how “there’s a really sentimental helmet in the trunk […] I don’t even care about the car, I just want this helmet.”

Guiding the police over the driver’s side, they open the trunk. Blackheart immediately jumps for joy having seen everything is still safely in the back of her car. She then grabbed her helmet, hugging it tightly.

When asked by an officer why the helmet mattered so much to her, Blackheart explained:

“The reason I love my helmet so much is because my first day of training it was hung up on the wall of my training facility, and every day I saw it, and then when I first started having matches, my trainers let me have the helmet. It’s been with me my entire career—I’ve taken this thing all over the world.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to SEScoops.