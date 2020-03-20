Silas Young Apologizes For Coronavirus Tweet

Ring of Honor star Silas Young has apologized for a previous tweet, downplaying the dangers and impact of the current coronavirus pandemic.

His apology reads:

“Part of being a man is being able to admit when you’re wrong. I always try to downplay things or situations. perhaps I have done this with covid19. for anyone I may have offended I apologize.”

Silas Young’s original tweet has since been deleted. In it, Young suggested how people were too easily scared into giving up their rights. He pointed out how New Jersey has passed a curfew until further notice, stating how the coronavirus was a form of the flu before telling people to “Grow up.”

Part of being a man is being able to admit when your wrong. I always try to downplay things or situations. perhaps I have done this with covid19. for anyone I may have offended I apologize — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) March 20, 2020

ROH Cancellations

Like many promotions worldwide, ROH has been forced to cancel events due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The promotion has cancelled all of their events through May 31. Affected shows included Supercard of Honor, Pure Excellence, Battlestar 2020, Quest For Gold and the joint show between ROH and NJPW, War of the Worlds. The coronavirus outbreak has caused several industries to postpone, reschedule and cancel events and conventions.

WrestleMania 36 was recently announced to have been relocated from Raymond James Stadium. It has also been split into two days across April 4 and April 5. The show will now emanate from multiple locations and may even be pre-recorded.