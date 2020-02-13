Simone Johnson On The Rock’s Reaction To Her WWE Signing

Simone Johnson is only beginning her pro wrestling career but she has already made history by becoming the first fourth-generation star to have signed with WWE.

The 18-year-old daughter of The Rock recently had an interview with Cathy Kelley where she talked about things like the legacy of her family, watching wrestling as a kid and more.

When asked how she would describe the feeling of signing with the company, Simone Johnson said that she feels like she is a 10-year-old kid again:

“I keep just going back to the idea of… I’m like, ‘Oh, I feel like a kid again and I feel like 10 year old me.’ Because I have loved wrestling for as long as I can remember, and now that I have the opportunity to finally pursue that, like, I don’t know, I can’t put it into words,”

She also talked about The Rock’s reaction to her signing with the company and Simone said that the Great One and her whole family was very supportive of her decision:

“He was so supportive, my whole family has always been so supportive, and I’m really thankful for that, and he’s been with me every step of the way.”

Apart from this, Simone Johnson revealed that she first became interested in wrestling after watching various WWE DVDs in her grandmother’s house, and talked about carrying the legacy of her family. You can check out her full interview in the video below:

