Simone Johnson Reports To The WWE Performance Center

Simone Johnson, daughter of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, has officially reported to the WWE Performance Center. WWE announced the news today on its social media platforms.

“It means the world to me,” Simone Johnson said in a statement. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, executive vice president of Talent, Live Events & Creative. “Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar.”

“Simone knows she has a lot to learn,” NXT coach Matt Bloom said. “She’s hungry to learn and picks the coaches’ minds, and the veteran Superstars’, as well. She’s not going to rest on her laurels. It’s been a short time, but she’s been crushing it.”

“Simone is a wonderful girl,” NXT coach Sara Amato added. “She’s like a sponge, it’s pretty amazing. She knows what it takes to succeed and all the hard work and sacrifice that goes into it. I wouldn’t have expected anything less.”

Simone Johnson Training At The WWE Performance Center

Johnson had been spotted as early as 2018 training at the PC, though she was not officially signed to the company. She spoke to the Hollywood Reporter in 2017 about wanting to pursue a career in pro-wrestling.

“It’s a sport that is unlike anything else in the world,” she said. “There’s just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires, and that’s so admirable. It’s definitely something I’ve thought about and want to pursue.”

Johnson was named a Golden Globes ambassador but when the Hollywood Reporter pressed her about a career in film, Johnson expressed her desire to be a pro-wrestler.

“As much as I love and admire the film industry,” she continued. “I don’t see myself pursuing a career in it at the moment. I plan to study business in college — NYU, hopefully — and after graduating, I want to pursue wrestling and eventually transition into talent management.”

