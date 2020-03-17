Singles Match Set For WWE WrestleMania 36, Updated Card

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 36 PPV event.

During Monday’s episode of RAW on the USA Network, WWE had Kevin Owens cut a backstage promo about how he accepts Seth Rollins’ challenge and that he has decided for the match to take place at the biggest event of the year.

He talked about how the show now being held from the Performance Center makes sense as this is where his WWE journey started.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

