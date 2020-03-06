Six-Man Tag Team Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Another match has been added to the lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

PAC, Pentagon Jr., and Ray Fenix will have their first match as a trio, which is named Death Triangle, that was recently formed.

AEW announced Thursday on social media that the group will face Private Party and Joey Janela on the show from Salt Lake City, Utah on TNT.

In the aftermath of an altercation that occurred at our #AEWDark taping, a trios match has been signed for Dynamite next week: the Death Triangle of PAC & Pentagon Jr & Fenix will face Joey Janela & Private Party when #AEWDynamite broadcasts LIVE from Salt Lake City, Wed March 11 pic.twitter.com/KpubmhJDvE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 5, 2020

This comes after PAC picked up a win over Chuck Taylor on this week’s Dynamite via submission in Broomfield, CO at the 1stBank Center. After the match, Trent went face to face with PAC only to get pushed aside by Orange Cassidy.

Cassidy, who lost to PAC at AEW Revolution pay-per-view event in Chicago, IL from the Sears Center, wanted to wrestle PAC one more time. However, the Lucha Bros then ran out and attacked the Best Friends.

On the flip side, on last week’s AEW Dark episode, Private Party picked up a win over Shawn Spears and Brandon Cutler.

Here’s the updated card for Dynamite next Wednesday night:

Cody vs. Ortiz

MJF/Butcher & The Blade vs. Jurassic Express

The announcement of the rules for the Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite

The Death Triangle vs. Joey Janela and Private Party

