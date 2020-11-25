WWE Files For “Skull King” Trademark & Others

WWE recently filed several new trademark applications with the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

A search of the USPTO database shows that WWE applied for two trademarks on October 9th. One is for NXT UK star Flash Morgan Webster. The other is for Skull King, a name previously used for Triple H or his WrestleMania 31 entrance and later, WWE video games and merchandise.

Both trademarks are ‘live’ and the usage descriptions include (but are not limited to):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal;”

In related trademark news, Retribution member Reckoning (Stephanie Bell) also filed an application last month for her previous ring name, Mia Yim.

It’s also worth noting that Tyler Senerchia, son of AEW star Taz, has filed to trademark the name “Hook” for the same pro wrestling purposes.