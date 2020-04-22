Clue For SmackDown Hacker’s Identity, Old WWE Twitter Account Hijacked

The “SmackDown Hacker” has been interrupting WWE broadcasts in recent weeks. The mysterious figure he now has made his presence felt on social media as well.

A cryptic video was posted on social media. It suggests there are people who don’t want ‘them’ to speak – but they will expose the evil. The latest SmackDown hacker video message reads:

“There are those who don’t want us to speak. They don’t want us to see. Through force and fear they’re risen to power. But the people should not fear those in power. No, those in power should fear the people.

For the people are many. The people are ready. And we will speak, we will see, and the evil done in the dark will be exposed – in the light.”

SmackDown Hacker Hijacks WWE Account

As seen above, the Twitter account used to spread this video is @TheMessageWWE. It has since been revealed that the account in use is an old WWE Twitter account which they used for the “Stand Up for WWE” campaign during Linda McMahon’s run for one of Connecticut’s Senate seats. The campaign encouraged WWE fans to defend the company by showing their love for the promotion and responding to anyone who criticized the company.

The officials have used Chad Gable and Mustafa Ali for previous similar videos but the voice in the newest promo does not match either of the stars. It’s very likely that the company is using these names as placeholders and the real name behind the promos will turn out to be someone other than the rumored stars.

The “Location” listed on the @TheMessageWWE Twitter account is a set of coordinates. They read, 33.1284° N, 107.2528° W. This location is Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Some fans have taken this as a clue that the SmackDown hacker might be Xavier Woods. The New Day Member was formerly known as Consequences Creed during his time in TNA Wrestling.

