SmackDown Hacker Takes Over Old WWE Account

A new mysterious hacker has been interrupting the SmackDown broadcast in recent weeks and now he has made his presence felt on social media as well.

The hacker popped up on Twitter yesterday and posted a new video which features another cryptic message, suggesting that there are people who don’t want them to speak but they will expose the evil:

“There are those who don’t want us to speak. They don’t want us to see. Through force and fear they’re risen to power. But the people should not fear those in power. No, those in power should fear the people.

For the people are many. The people are ready. And we will speak, we will see, and the evil done in the dark will be exposed – in the light.”

It has since been revealed that the account in use is an old WWE Twitter account which they used for the “Stand Up for WWE” campaign during Linda McMahon’s run for one of Connecticut’s Senate seats.

The campaign encouraged WWE fans to defend the company by showing their love for the promotion and responding to anyone who criticized the company.

The officials have used Chad Gable and Mustafa Ali for previous similar videos but the voice in the newest promo does not match either of the stars.

It’s very likely that the company is using these names as placeholders and the real name behind the promos will turn out to be someone other than the rumored stars.

Also Read: The Revival Has Heat Over New Name