Sunday, October 11, 2020

SmackDown Star To Make Appearance On Raw, Cross Brand Battle Royal Announced

A number of interesting matches have been announced for Raw

By Anutosh Bajpai
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins. Image Credit: WWE.com

WWE has announced a number of interesting matches and segments for this week’s special draft edition of Monday Night Raw including a cross-brand battle royal and more.

The first night of the WWE draft on SmackDown this past week saw Seth Rollins being drafted to SmackDown for the first time since the return of brand extension in 2016.

After this, the company has announced that the former Universal Champion will be making one final appearance for the Red Brand to say goodbye this Monday.

WWE has also announced a dual-branded Battle Royal which will see the female wrestlers from Raw and SmackDown competing for an opportunity to challenge Asuka for her Raw Women’s Championship.

The other segments and matches which have been announced for the episode include a no disqualifications match between Kevin Owens and Aleister Black after Black ambushed Owens last week and a segment featuring Mustafa Ali speaking to the WWE Universe after he was revealed as the leader of Retribution.

All this will be in addition to the night two of WWE drafts which will determine the future of many big stars and former world champions such as Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

