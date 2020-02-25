SmackDown WrestleMania Matches Reportedly In a ‘State of Flux’

We’re just 6 weeks away from the biggest event in WWE’s year. WrestleMania 36 will be taking place on Sunday April 5, 2020 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Whilst two big bouts have already been confirmed for NXT and RAW, SmackDown’s main event matches are apparently still in a ‘state of flux.’

SmackDown at WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the upcoming event on Busted Open Radio. “I’ve heard rumblings within the WWE. Nothing is set in stone on on the SmackDown side of WrestleMania” Bully Ray began. “When it comes to the Universal Championship for WrestleMania, a lot of matches are in a ‘state of flux.’ I think we only have two definitive matches so far set, you know, Brock [Lesnar] and Drew McIntyre plus Charlotte [Flair] and Rhea [Ripley], everything else is up for grabs.”

WWE WrestleMania 36

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt will be defending his title this Thursday against Goldberg at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. It is expected that Roman Reigns will be challenging for the belt at WrestleMania against the winner of the SS match. “Roman is going to be involved somehow” Bully stated. “And I think it’s probably time for them to kind of get Roman back into the championship mix. Although I can’t say positively if I think that’s a good idea or not.”

A year ago today Roman Reigns announced to the world that he was in remission from cancer. Of course the reception to Roman has changed from the live audiences since then, but there’s a palpable feeling that WWE may he hesitant to put him back into the title picture.

