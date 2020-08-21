Friday, August 21, 2020

Some WWE Superstars Were “Very Against” Becky Lynch Calling Herself ‘The Man’

Several WWE Superstars were reportedly "very against" Becky Lynch adopting the nickname of 'The Man.'

By Steve Russell
Becky Lynch
RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch proudly assumed the moniker of ‘The Man’ during her ascension within WWE. Although the nickname garnered popularity amongst the WWE Universe, it turns out that there were some WWE Superstars that took issue with her choice.

During an interview with Digital Spy, Stephanie McMahon revealed how ‘The Man’ concept was driven by Lynch. However, some female Superstars allegedly pushed back against it.

“(‘The Man) really was her idea. It’s funny because some women were very against it like, ‘Why do you have to call yourself the man? Why can’t you be The Woman.’ But she just didn’t take it, you know, too literally. The whole point was to turn that nomenclature on its ear, right, because everyone says, ‘oh the biggest, the most successful person in the room is The Man. Well, why can’t The Man be a woman?”

Becky Lynch is currently on hiatus from WWE and in-ring action since becoming pregnant. This will be her first child with her fiancé Seth Rollins. She is due to give birth this December.

Prior to the announcement, Lynch was the reigning WWE RAW Women’s Champion. However, her pregnancy forced her to relinquish the belt. Becky Lynch revealed on the 5/11 episode of RAW that Asuka’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match victory wasn’t for an opportunity at the belt, it was for the belt itself.

ViaDigital Spy

