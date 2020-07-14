Sonny Kiss Releases Statement Addressing Fan’s Hateful Words

All Elite Wrestling's Sonny Kiss has released an official statement addressing the hateful comments recently made by a fan.

All Elite Wrestling star Sonny Kiss has released an official statement regarding hateful comments made against him by a fan.

In the now-deleted tweet, the fan wrote:

“Seriously Cody Rhodes this is supposed to compete with WWE now? You having a match with this low class f*t he’s a joke that I’ll never take seriously. He Twerks in the ring like a stripper one of his moves is banging your face into his ass really?!!”

Having reflected on the swell of support he has received, Kiss shared how the support means a lot to him. In the wake of the negative words, both fans and pro wrestlers rallied behind Kiss.

Kiss shared how he has been open and comfortable with who he is since he was practically a baby. Because of this level of personal acceptance, “You can’t shame someone who is unabashed.”

He added how he firmly stands with the LGBTQ+ community and its allies in making wrestling a more positive and comfortable escape for people. Kiss believes this is something “we should all strive for.”

Sonny Kiss explained how “Sadly, I’d imagine the people on social media who spew hatred are often feeling more pain and sadness than what they’re inflicting on others. I won’t speak for everyone and I will continue to respect everyone’s responses that come naturally to them. We’re human. We have emotions. For me, I try my best to not counter hate with hate, but rather with confidence.”

Kiss is scheduled to face off against Cody Rhodes this Wednesday in a TNT Championship match. He added how this opportunity isn’t just for him, it’s for the entire LGBTQ+ community.