Sonny Kiss Shares AEW Ambitions, Who Has Been Mentoring Him

All Elite Wrestling's Sonny Kiss has opened up about his ambitions in the promotion and has named who has helped mentor him backstage.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) talent Sonny Kiss recently spoke with Andrew Thompson of Post Wrestling. During their conversation, Kiss shared his ambitions within AEW and named who has been mentoring him backstage.

When asked about who has helped him, Kiss was quick to name two backstage personnel: Dustin Rhodes and Billy Gunn. He shared how they have been instrumental to his career ever since he first met them. He noted how his relationship with Billy has seen him learn from the WWE Hall of Famer for about four years.

Kiss admitted that regardless of whether he is competing on AEW: Dynamite or AEW: Dark, there will always be nerves involved. Despite these nerves, he remains ready to compete on whichever show AEW need him on.

Sonny Kiss On Authenticity

One of the things that attracted Kiss to the promotion was Brandi Rhodes’ promise to allow their talent to be “exactly who they are.” It’s a promise that Kiss confirms has been delivered on:

“I feel like every person that you see is authentic. They’re not altered by anybody or anything. It’s just kind of, like, this is their character, this is who they are in and out of the ring, and I think that’s awesome.”

To Kiss, the sky is the limit in terms of what he wants to achieve in the promotion. He noted how he wants to “continue to break barriers” and be a role model to those watching.

Sonny Kiss previously teamed up with Dustin Rhodes for an episode of AEW: Dark. The two defeated the team of Peter Avalon and Q.T. Marshall. Despite teasing that the two may continue to tag together, they have yet to have another match together.