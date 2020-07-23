Thursday, July 23, 2020

Sonny Kiss Talks AEW. Reveals How Dire Things Were In Lucha Underground

All Elite Wrestling's Sonny Kiss has opened up about how he came to be signed by AEW and where his ring name originates from.

By Steve Russell
Sonny Kiss
Sonny Kiss

Fresh off his TNT Championship match from last week’s special episode of Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling’s Sonny Kiss joined Chris Jericho’s podcast, Talk is Jericho.

During their conversation, Kiss opened up about how he came to sign with AEW. He also revealed how he came to be known as Sonny Kiss.

Kiss revealed how Sonny is actually a nickname off his real-life name, Hassan. He explained how Kiss derives from him blowing a lot of kisses during his entrances. Kiss revealed how his dad is “partly Middle Eastern” and his mom is “African American Native American.”

Sonny Kiss on Joining AEW

Chris Jericho then asked how Sonny Kiss came to be signed by AEW. Kiss revealed how Brandi Rhodes had reached out to him. According to Kiss, she wanted to know if he was signed and asked if she could go to a show.

He explained how he was signed to Lucha Underground at the time. Despite this, he was allowed to “do other stuff.” Kiss noted how Lucha Underground talent were allowed to do “everything but the other company.”

Lucha Underground

Reflecting on his time with Lucha Underground, Kiss shared how it wasn’t the best time. He also noted how the roster weren’t on high salary contracts.

“That contract (Lucha Underground), I don’t even want to get into for legal reasons. We were probably making $4,000 a year. There were times I couldn’t even pay my cell phone bill or anything,” Kiss explained. “I couldn’t even contribute to my rent. They (Pentagon and Phoenix) were one of the first to get out and I was one of the last to get out. Cody said, don’t worry, we are still going to book you to the moon and make sure you are still here which was great.”

Sonny Kiss recently responded to hateful comments made by a troll ahead of his TNT Championship match on last week’s Fight for the Fallen event. Despite his best efforts, he would ultimately lose the match to reigning champion, Cody.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

Trending Articles

Impact

Impact Results (7/21): A New Era Begins

Impact 7/21 was the first episode following Slammiversary and featured several new signees making their AXS TV debut. The Good Brothers, Curt...
Read more
WWE

Kevin Dunn Reportedly Upset During WWE Extreme Rules Match

WWE Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn was reportedly upset during The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. There were said to be...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details On WWE’s Plans For A Nation of Domination Reboot

WWE has been discussing the formation of a new Nation of Domination, the late 90's faction comprised of African American wrestlers that...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (7/22): Sammy Guevara Returns, Cody Defends TNT Title

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW announced a 8 team women's tag team tournament called the Deadly Draw...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (7/22/20): Kross vs. Dijakovic, Dain vs. Lumis

The July 22, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Orange Cassidy Believes The Young Bucks Hired Him As A “Giant Middle Finger To Pro Wrestling”

Orange Cassidy has shared how he believes The Young Bucks signed him to All Elite Wrestling as a "middle finger to professional...
Read more
Wrestling News

Cody Says “There’s Nobody Greater” Than Rey Mysterio

In wrestling storyline, Rey Mysterio recently had his eyeball extracted at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. In reality, the 45-year-old is...
Read more
Wrestling News

Muhammad Hassan On The Graphic Novel He Wrote With Shad Gaspard

Muhammad Hassan wrote a graphic novel with Shad Gaspard titled "Assassin and Son." It has recently been published by Scout Comics with...
Read more
AEW

Sonny Kiss Talks AEW. Reveals How Dire Things Were In Lucha Underground

Fresh off his TNT Championship match from last week's special episode of Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling's Sonny Kiss joined Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk...
Read more
Wrestling News

AJ Styles WWE Talent “Despise” Paul Heyman For Being A Liar

AJ Styles continues to publicly express his displeasure for former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman. During a Twitch stream,...
Read more
Impact

Luke Gallows On Why He And Karl Anderson Signed With Impact Wrestling, AEW Discussions

Former WWE Superstar and O.C. member Luke Gallows has revealed whether he and his tag partner, Karl Anderson, talked with AEW following...
Read more
NXT

Mercedes Martinez Officially Joins The Robert Stone Brand

NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez has officially joined The Robert Stone brand. The decision has seen her align herself with Robert Stone and...
Read more
AEW

Eddie Kingston Reflects On AEW Debut, Arn Anderson’s Thoughts (Videos)

Eddie Kingston has shared his thoughts following his AEW Dynamite debut from last night's episode. Kingston faced off against TNT Champion Cody...
Read more
WWE

Kevin Dunn Reportedly Upset During WWE Extreme Rules Match

WWE Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn was reportedly upset during The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. There were said to be...
Read more
NXT

First Spot Confirmed For NXT TakeOver: XXX Ladder Match, Second Qualifier Announced

Bronson Reed has qualified for the first spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant WWE NXT North American Championship at TakeOver:...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (7/22): Sammy Guevara Returns, Cody Defends TNT Title

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW announced a 8 team women's tag team tournament called the Deadly Draw...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (7/22/20): Kross vs. Dijakovic, Dain vs. Lumis

The July 22, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC