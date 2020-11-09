Sons Of D-Von Dudley To Make AEW Debuts On Tuesday’s Dark Episode

D-Von Dudley will be tuning in to watch this week’s episode of AEW Dark as his sons will be working a tag team match.
All Elite Wrestling released the card for this Tuesday’s episode that will air on YouTube. Terrence and Terrell Hughes will make their AEW in-ring debuts when they face Chaos Project (Serpentico and Luther). They’ll be going by the tag team name of TNT.
The 25 year old twins are the sons of the WWE Hall of Famer and current WWE producer. Some fans might recall them appearing on a previous episode of Impact Wrestling a few years ago.
There are 8 other matches featured on the card that will air at 7pm ET.
AEW Dark Card
- TNT (Terrence and Terrell Hughes) vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico and Luther)
- Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) vs. David Ali and Ashton Starr
- Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela
- “5” Alan Angels of The Dark Order vs. Fuego del Sol
- The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. Justin Blax and Louis Valee
- Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Jennacide and Dreamgirl Ellie
- Leva Bates vs. Dani Jordyn
- Top Flight (Angel Dorado and Air Wolf) vs. Frankie Thomas and Baron Black
- TheHybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) vs. Shawn Dean and Adam Priest
