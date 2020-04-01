Sonya Deville: “Acting Is Definitely Where My Heart’s At”

SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville has shared her passion for acting, admitting that "Acting is definitely where my heart’s at."

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville has confessed how acting is where her passion lies. Deville pointed to WWE Superstars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena as inspirations. She noted how they were both “super successful” in transitioning over to acting, and how she would love to be their female equivalent.

“Acting is definitely where my heart’s at. Recently I’ve been going out to LA and trying to just dive into Hollywood,” Deville explained to Digital Spy. “It’s something that coincides well with WWE with the likes of John Cena and The Rock being super successful in both and I would love to be a female that can do the same. That’s definitely my goal and that’s going to be what I’m focusing on, on top of wrestling, over the next few years.”

Sonya Deville’s Current Storyline

Sonya Deville is currently involved in a storyline involving Mandy Rose and Otis. She recently referred to the soap opera-esque narrative as the most fun storyline she’s ever been a part of.

“People just love Otis and I think it’s just because he’s just so unapologetically himself and he’s always so happy. I think he’s very relatable in a sense and Mandy and I have just had such a good time being part of the storyline for sure. It’s been probably the most fun storyline I’ve ever been a part of in WWE.”

Despite her involvement, Sonya Deville will seemingly not be a part of Otis’ matchup against Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36. Mandy Rose will apparently be ringside. “The Show of Shows” will air on the WWE Network this weekend on April 4 and April 5.