Sonya Deville Addresses Intruder Arrested At Her Home

Sonya Deville has shared her first public comments since a man was arrested after attempting to break into her home. Phillip A. Thomas II was found armed with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace. He had intended to kidnap Deville. Thomas had allegedly been plotting the kidnapping for 8 months.

Taking to Twitter, Deville wrote:

“Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance.”

Sonya Deville’s Intruder Incident

The man gained access to Deville’s porch after cutting a hole into the Superstar’s screen door. He reportedly waited there as Deville and a friend watched this weekend’s UFC 252 event. Upon trying to access the property, Deville’s alarm system triggered. Having seen Thomas in her house, she fled her home and called the police.

Thankfully, Thomas was arrested by police. He has been charged with Aggravated Stalking, Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, and Criminal Mischief.

“Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a press release. “It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder.”

A Twitter account with the username @Phillip80400010 appears to belong to Thomas. It features a litany of of tweet and retweets revolving around Sonya Deville.

