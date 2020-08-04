Sonya Deville On Advice She Gave To Tegan Nox

Smackdown’s Sonya Deville recently took part in an interview with the International Business Times. During the interview, Deville revealed that Tegan Nox reached out to her before coming out as gay last month.

“She reached out to me a couple of months ago and she just kind of picked my brain on my coming out story. What it was like and what she was going through and how to kind of navigate some of the dark waters that she hasn’t done yet.”

Deville then said the advice she gave Tegan was to do things on her own time and in her own way.

“I just gave her the best advice I could, and I told her that I think she’s awesome and speaking her truth is a powerful thing, but to do it on her time, in her way and not to let anybody else dictate that journey for her.”

Deville also spoke about representation in wrestling in both AEW and WWE.

“Having Jake Atlas and Tegan in WWE, and seeing Sonny Kiss and Nyla Rose in AEW, it’s so powerful and it means the world to me.”

Deville’s full interview with the International Business Times can be read here.