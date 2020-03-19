Sonya Deville On Entertaining Fans During Coronavirus Pandemic, Becky Lynch

SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville has opened up about entertaining the WWE Universe during the coronavirus before turning her attention to Becky Lynch.

SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville recently spoke to With Spandex where she discussed entertaining people during the coronavirus pandemic. Deville has yet to participate in an empty arena matchup. That hasn’t changed how she would approach such a challenge, however. She observed how wrestling in front of zero people is a testament to the Superstars’ talent and charisma.

“I think it’s just really a testament to everyone’s talent and charisma, that they’re able to perform literally in front of nobody,” Deville said. “And that’s what wrestling and WWE is based off of. It’s based off of fan and crowd interaction, we feel your guys’ energy every single weekend.”

She continued, “That’s what drives us to do a lot of what we do. And so now it’s a completely different game. And just watching the superstars adjust and make that adjustment so smooth and still be entertaining is mind blowing to me. It’s awesome.”

Sonya Deville On Facing Becky Lynch

Sonya Deville also addressed her dream opponent, current RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. She reflected on the promo she cut about being a rising star on WWE’s The Bump, admitting she didn’t expect the reaction it garnered.

“So I cut that little promo after she said that I was a rising star on The Bump, and so I took it and ran with it and I didn’t expect it to go as viral as it did. And I was like, “Wow, okay. Maybe there’s something here. Maybe people want to see me versus Becky.” So maybe we’ll give people what they want one day.”

At the time of writing, Sonya Deville has yet to be scheduled a matchup at WrestleMania 36. The event now takes place across two days on April 4 and April 5 from multiple locations.