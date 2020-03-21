Sonya Deville On WWE Cancelling Relationship Storyline With Mandy Rose

WWE had teased a romantic relationship between Fire And Desire partners Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville but they ultimately ended up nixing the angle.

The officials then produced a storyline between Lana and Liv Morgan which has been halted due to Rusev’s contract dispute with the company.

Sonya Deville was asked for her reaction on the cancellation of the storyline during her recent interview with UPROXX. Replying to it, she said that they were upset momentarily, but claimed that the storyline can happen in future:

“So obviously, Mandy and I were upset momentarily. It was something that we really pushed for, but never say never and I think that it’s definitely still a possibility that it will or could happen in the future.

I think representation in different storylines and stuff like that is awesome.” said Sonya Deville. “I think it’s good. There’s a lot of different ways you can do it. There’s not just one way to do it and it’s not just Mandy and I that have to do it.”

The WWE star also revealed that they had a lot of meetings with GLAAD. The organization was helping them write and direct the story and she hopes to get back to it one day.

Apart from this, Sonya Deville talked about how the pro wrestling world is flooded with heterosexual storylines, communicating with other LGBTQ talents and more. You can check out her full interview at this link.