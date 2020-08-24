Sonya Deville Reacts To Loss In Loser Leaves WWE Match At SummerSlam

WWE had announced a Hair vs. Hair match between former Fire And Desire partners Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose for the SummerSlam PPV.

However, the company changed the bout to a Loser Leaves WWE match a few days before the PPV, making things much more interesting.

- Advertisement -

The match then saw Mandy Rose picking up the victory over the former MMA star. She pinned Deville after hitting a big Facebuster and then covering her for the pin after a big knee strike to her opponent’s face.

Sonya Deville reacted to the loss in this Loser Leaves WWE match at the PPV on Twitter and the former NXT star wrote ‘…. goodbye’ in a tweet.

On the other hand, Rose took on her own twitter account to mock her former partner, saying that maybe Sonya should have thought this one through:

…. goodbye — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2020

Bye bye Sonya ??… maybe ya should have thought that one through more???? #SummerSlam — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 24, 2020

There is no word on the plans for Sonya Deville after this loss. Speculation is that she could take some time off from WWE due to the attempted kidnapping last week because the match stipulation was changed after the incident.

There is also a belief that she could return to WWE programming during the planned drafts in October but whether or not it actually happens will be revealed in future.