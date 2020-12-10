Sonya Deville Threatens Legal Action Against “Raging Psycho” WWE Fans

Sonya Deville recently released a statement on her Instagram stories. Deville says in her statement that she will not hesitate to report or take legal action against people who send harassing or threatening messages to her or people in her life.

Her full statement can be read below:

“I’m going to say this once and try and be clear. I love my fans very much and appreciate U despite what has happened I do not categorize U all as raging psycho paths. But harassing myself or people I have been W etc. is never acceptable. I share my life with y’all to an extent because it is part of what I do and what I signed up for.

That being said I will not hesitate to report and or take legal action against anyone that has sent threatening messages and or anything inappropriate to me or someone in my life. Like I mentioned I am not messing around at all and it is a zero tolerance policy at this point due to the referenced incident, thank you.”

WWE fans haven’t seen Sonya Deville since SummerSlam. She lost a Loser Leaves WWE match to Mandy Rose at the event. Deville is still under contract with WWE and is expected to return at some point, however.