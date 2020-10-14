Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Sonya Deville Says She and Mandy Rose Are Best Friends Again

Sonya Deville says Mandy Rose apologized.

By Ian Carey
Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville at SummerSlam this August. The match carried a stipulation that the loser would leave WWE. Despite Rose ending her career, Deville says the two have made up after Rose apologized. She took to Instagram to announce their reconciliation, which evidently took place on a boat.

Deville also recently celebrated “National Coming Out Day”.

Happy National Coming Out Day! Be who you are, love who you love, follow you heart and be a good person. Judge people based on their character … nothing else. I love you all so much, many of you know my journey (coming out 5 years ago on Tough Enough) was the hardest/most uncomfortable thing I have done but it has lead to the most amazing things and the most incredible people coming into my life. No matter where you are on your journey love yourself and be proud of who you are. “Be yourself everyone else is already taken” is a quote I try and live each day by. Love is such a beautiful thing and it deserves to be shared with those you care about. Do you, at your pace, your time, your way. And if anyone has a problem with that send em my way 😉🖤 I love you guys so much and I can’t thank you enough for the support y’all have shown me over the past half a decade. I am truly blessed. Unapologetically be you. 365 24/7. #happynationalcomingoutday #pride

Where Is Sonya Deville?

Shortly before SummerSlam, Deville and Rose were staying at Deville’s Florida home when an intruder broke in. The suspect has been denied bond and is currently in prison awaiting trial. He is believed to have sent several disturbing messages to Deville’s social media.

According to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason Deville vs Rose at SummerSlam was changed from hair vs hair to career vs career is because Deville’s legal team didn’t think it was a good idea for her to appear in court with a shaved head. Deville is believed to have been scheduled for time off after SummerSlam regardless, due to acting opportunities.

“The original idea was not to shave her bald, but to cut off most of her hair for some sort of an acting role. No word on how long she’ll be gone but she’s not leaving WWE,” wrote Dave Meltzer. 

