Sonya Deville Says Otis-Mandy Is The Most Fun Storyline She’s Ever Been Part Of

Sonya Deville recently did an interview with Digital Spy, where she discussed a number of topics from LGBTQ+ representation in WWE to the storyline involving Mandy Rose and Otis from Heavy Machinery.

She shared her thoughts on the storyline saying that she had a lot of fun with it. She also highlighted that it was fun to see Otis play his part as he really is as much cheerful in real life as he is on TV.

“It’s been incredible. It’s been so much fun to be a part of,” Sonya said. “People just love Otis and I think it’s just because he’s just so unapologetically himself and he’s always so happy. I think he’s very relatable in a sense and Mandy and I have just had such a good time being part of the storyline for sure. It’s been probably the most fun storyline I’ve ever been a part of in WWE.”

Sonya also talked about whether WWE could pull off LGBTQ storylines. She said that she definitely knows that the company has the right access to people that could help them write a storyline like that and that she would love to be included in writing or planning something like that in the future.

The storyline between Mandy Rose and Otis has been regarded as one of the most entertaining ones on recent WWE television. Mandy Rose has said in an interview that she never thought her angle with Otis would be as popular as it has gotten. She has said that Otis has always been joking around with her since their NXT days and she never expected that it would become such a well-received storyline from fans.

Related: Sonya Deville On WWE Cancelling Relationship Storyline With Mandy Rose