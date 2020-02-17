Sonya Deville Talks Which Wrestlers Are Locker Room Leaders

Sonya Deville recently sat down for an interview with RondaRousey.com. During the interview, Deville commented that both Bayley and Becky Lynch are two talents she feels comfortable going to for advice.

“Bayley is definitely one—she’s like the locker room leader always. She’s someone you could go to for advice or if you have questions about how things work or whoever it was, she’s definitely just a natural leader in the locker room,” Deville said of Bayley during the interview.

Deville also mentioned Becky Lynch as someone she could go to for advice.

“Becky was someone that I always went to too. Becky’s cool because she’s one of those people that leads by example. She’s not going to tell you what to do with your life, but she just carries herself in a way that’s admirable.”

Sonya Deville Interview With RondaRousey.com

Deville was also asked about what wrestlers she enjoys the most. Becky Lynch was again mentioned as someone Deville is a fan of. Deville also mentioned Charlotte Flair and Lita.

“I always liked Becky Lynch. She was always, to me, just different and unique, and she was always a badass. I think she still is. Charlotte… I liked how strong she was and how she kind of redefined femininity for me. She didn’t fit in the perfect square mold of what it means to be a Diva, to say, back in the day. She kind of reinvented the meaning of the women’s wrestler. And Lita, obviously, from back in the day. I mean she stood out to me because she was a tomboy living in a world of super girly Divas at the time.”

Deville also spoke about her experiences on Tough Enough, being the first openly gay female in WWE, and her current work with Mandy Rose on Smackdown and YouTube show. The full interview can be found here.