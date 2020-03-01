Southpaw Regional Wrestling Returning For Third Season

Southpaw Regional Wrestling, the much beloved fictional wrestling web series from WWE is going to make its return with a third season. WWE announced on February 29, 2020, that the show is going to return and is set to take place in the summer of 1994.

WWE has released teasers for the upcoming season. In one of the teasers, we see Lance Catamaran (played by John Cena) calling Chett Chetterfield (Fandango), who was seemingly out cold after a long night drinking. He tells Chett that production has been waiting three weeks for him to show up and that it’s time to get the band back together. Chett stumbles his way through out of the bed as we see “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” on the screen, followed with “Coming Summer ’94”.

It’s interesting to note that the first season of the show is set in 1987 and the second season goes a year back to 1986. The upcoming third season takes a leap straight to 1994, and one could expect a lot of changes in Southpaw Regional Wrestling after eight years.

The sketch comedy series about the fictional 1980’s professional wrestling premiered in 2017 and was an instant hit. The show features characters such as Lance Catamaran, Chett Chetterfield, Tex Ferguson, Chad 2 Badd, Clint Bobski, Big Bartholomew and more. New characters were added last season so we can expect to see some more additions to the cast in third season too.

A few weeks ago, WWE added a Southpaw DLC to WWE 2K20, which included new characters not seen in the past two seasons of the show. These characters are Misfit Molly (Becky Lynch), Goergia Washington (Charlotte Flair), Bay Lee Billionaire (Bayley) and Glam Rocker (Johnny Gargano).