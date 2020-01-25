Speculation Over John Cena Potentially Appearing At WWE Royal Rumble

John Cena has talked about wanting to make a WWE return in the near future. A photo posted on his Instagram account has led fans to believe that could be happening sooner rather than later.

Cena posted a Royal Rumble photo earlier today. It should be noted that he didn’t provide any context for the photo posted.

The former WWE Champion made his last Royal Rumble appearance in 2018 where he made it to the final four in the contest alongside Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and the winner, Shinsuke Nakamura.

There haven’t been any reports about Cena making an appearance and WWE hasn’t confirmed whether he’ll be appearing at the show. There are only three spots left in the contest.

The following stars have been confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, John Morrison, and The Miz.

