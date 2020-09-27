Speculation Over Nikki Cross’ Status For Clash Of Champions PPV

WWE has announced Nikki Cross vs. Bayley for the SmackDown women’s title at the Clash Of Champions PPV tonight but some latest developments have started speculations about the status of the former Sanity member.

The female challenger did not appear on this week’s episode of SmackDown despite it being the PPV go home episode of the show and Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that she was not backstage either.

The wrestling journalist further speculated on Cross’ availability for the PPV tonight, revealing that he did not get a clear answer when he inquired about it:

“If she’s there [at Clash of Champions], she’s there. I asked [on Saturday] morning if she was going to be there, and nobody got back to me, which is your answer,”

The speculations about Nikki Cross have been amplified further by the recent confirmation of a COVID-19 outbreak in WWE.

The standard company protocols call for a person to be quarantined for at least 14 days if they test positive, making them unavailable for active competition.

Though the company doesn’t reveal the name of any person who tests positive so the speculation about the SmackDown star are only rumors at this point and we should get a better idea about her status during tonight’s PPV event.