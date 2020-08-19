Spoiler: Big Debut Set For ROH TV Tapings

EC3 is scheduled to make his debut for Ring of Honor this week.

EC3, who is currently back with Impact Wrestling, is at the ROH TV tapings in Baltimore and will be working this week’s TV tapings, according to PWInsider. It remains to be seen exactly what he will be doing, and if this is a one-time gig.

- Advertisement -

This week’s ROH TV tapings will be their first since they were forced to change their schedule in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tapings will include the ROH Pure Title tournament.

It was recently reported on Wrestling Observer Live that ROH has big plans for these tapings. Bryan Alvarez noted that the tapings will be unlike anything fans have seen in pro wrestling. He also said “hardcore” fans, meaning dedicated fans of the sport, will be pleased with what ROH has to offer, especially if they feel like they’ve been missing something from their pro wrestling as of late.

EC3 was released from his WWE contract in April as the company made dozens of cuts due to the negative impact of COVID-19. He returned to Impact in July and is currently feuding with Moose for the TNA World Heavyweight Title.

Stay tuned for spoilers from the ROH TV tapings and more on EC3’s future.