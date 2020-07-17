Spoiler For Matt Riddle vs AJ Styles Match on WWE SmackDown

New SmackDown Superstar Matt Riddle will be challenging Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles tonight on the broadcast. Riddle made his ‘main roster’ debut just a few short weeks ago, defeating AJ Styles in a non-title match.

In a spoiler for tonight’s match, AJ Styles will not be dropping the title just yet. According to a report by Fightful, Styles wins the match against the former UFC fighter. After the match, Baron Corbin will join Styles in a beatdown of the ‘Original Bro.’

Matt Riddle vs AJ Styles Match Preview

WWE released the following preview for the massive match tonight:

“The Face That Runs The Place” will face a challenge from The Bro who is set on running the show as AJ Styles puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Matt Riddle.

The Original Bro made an emphatic statement when he defeated The Phenomenal One in his SmackDown in-ring debut. At that time, the Intercontinental Champion would only grant a non-title matchup for Riddle, and Styles was distracted by his rival Daniel Bryan; who was watching from ringside among a host of blue brand Superstars. When the championship matchup was revealed to Styles during an interview with Sarah Schreiber, the titleholder promised things would be different for the neophyte with no other distractions at play.

Are Friday nights about to become “The Bro Show,” or will the Intercontinental Champion extend his Phenomenal reign?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see who leaves with the title!

