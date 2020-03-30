(Spoiler) Jon Moxley’s Next AEW Title Defense Revealed

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley’s next title defense has been revealed and in fact, has already been filmed. According to comments made by Jim Ross recently on Wrestling Observer Radio, an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Jake Hager has already been filmed. There is no word on who won the match or what happened during it, however.

AEW is reported to have filmed a lot of content from Daily’s Place last week in Jacksonville. The decision to do so likely was made out of uncertainty regarding the possibility of continuing to air shows live on Wednesday nights.

On last week’s edition of Dynamite, Moxley confronted Hager after the Inner Circle member made quick work of his opponent in a single’s match. The segment can be viewed in the player below:

AEW World Championship Title Matches

There have been a total of 5 AEW World Championship matches since the title was introduced.