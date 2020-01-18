Spoilers: Final Competitors Revealed For WWE Worlds Collide Title Match

The final stars in a championship match at the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide event has been revealed.

WWE held NXT UK TV tapings on Friday from York, UK at the York Barbican. This is where it was revealed that Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks will be joining Isaiah “Swerve” Scott against WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza in the Fatal 4 Way match at the WWE Worlds Collide event.

Devlin defeated Ligero to qualify for the match. Banks then defeated Brian Kendrick to qualify.

As noted, Scott qualified for the bout by defeating Tyler Breeze and Lio Rush in a Triple Threat on this Wednesday’s NXT episode.

WWE presents the Worlds Collide event on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming days. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE Worlds Collide Card

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) vs. Imperium (WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) – Eight-Man Tag Team Match

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm

Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor

NXT Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4-Way Match: Angel Garza © vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks

DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) – Tag Team Match

What are your thoughts on these being added to the match on the card? Sound off in the comment section.